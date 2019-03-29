Public invited to owl release

Grants Pass, Ore. — A barn owl that was brought to Wildlife Images in February will be released back into the wild on Saturday.
A family from Talent brought in Patient 19-051 after finding the owl sitting in the middle of the road with a wing askew. Wildlife Images says the bird was very nearly emaciated and was in need of rest and food.
After receiving some TLC at the rehabilitation center the barn owl is now being released back into the wild.
The release is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 30th at Blue Heron Park in Phoenix at 5:00 PM. Be sure to check the non-profit’s facebook page day-of in the event of a weather or patient condition postponement.