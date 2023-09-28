Public meeting held to discuss future of Ashland Railyard

ASHLAND, Ore. – DEQ and the City of Ashland held a public meeting to discuss the future of the Ashland Railyard Wednesday night.

This is the third proposed clean up project by the property owners and the DEQ to remove contaminated soil from the area.

This project would condense and contain all the contaminated soil to a portion of the property, opening up the rest for urban residential development.

DEQ officials say it is important to receive public input about the project to turn the property around.

“Where we’re at today this is still a property that we found to have contamination and for it to be a place that’s possible for development, a place for people to work or live, it will need to be cleaned up,” said DEQ’s Dylan Darling. “This is the plan we have in place to do that.”

Officials say public comment will close Friday, September 29 at 5 p.m. for this project. You can submit public comment to [email protected]. You can also mail in comments to Margaret Oscilia, Oregon DEQ Project Manager, 4026 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR 97302

If approved, the DEQ plans to start clean up next summer.

