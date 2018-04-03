Home
Public survey shows low support for new Jail Bond Measure

Jackson County, Or — A push for a new jail has now become an uphill battle after public opinion polls show little interest in paying for the new facility.

A telephone survey of 329 Jackson County residents of all demographics showed 54% were not in favor of a bond measure to pay for the jail.

Even more, 71%, were against a property tax district to pay for jail operations.

There is no measure currently on the ballot, and county commissioners say they have a lot of work to do before they take that step.

“When the survey came in, a bit below 50%, that clearly indicates there’s work to be done, I’m not totally surprised, but I know the path ahead is going to be filled with opportunities to educate the public,” said Commissioner Bob Strosser.

Future meetings will discuss how to proceed with any plans to fund a new jail.

