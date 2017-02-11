Home
Public Utilities Commission: Pacific Power not at fault for high bills

Public Utilities Commission: Pacific Power not at fault for high bills

Local News Top Stories , ,

Salem, Ore. — Many Pacific Power customers reported January energy bills that were twice as much as the month before. Now, the Oregon’s Public Utilities Commission said the companies aren’t at fault.

The Oregon PUC launched an investigation to look into the higher utility bills.

They found there was a rate increase implemented in January, but it was less than 1-percent, and most customers were only impacted about a $1.15.

The PUC investigated about 60 cases in the last week, all with the same conclusion.

A spokesperson said, “What we are seeing is colder weather, higher usage, longer bill  periods–it’s just a combination of things.”

The utilities commission said if you’re unable to pay a bill in full, contact your company to make a payment arrangement.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics