Public Utilities Commission: Pacific Power not at fault for high bills

Salem, Ore. — Many Pacific Power customers reported January energy bills that were twice as much as the month before. Now, the Oregon’s Public Utilities Commission said the companies aren’t at fault.
The Oregon PUC launched an investigation to look into the higher utility bills.
They found there was a rate increase implemented in January, but it was less than 1-percent, and most customers were only impacted about a $1.15.
The PUC investigated about 60 cases in the last week, all with the same conclusion.
A spokesperson said, “What we are seeing is colder weather, higher usage, longer bill periods–it’s just a combination of things.”
The utilities commission said if you’re unable to pay a bill in full, contact your company to make a payment arrangement.