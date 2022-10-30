Public voices both optimism and concern over Grants Pass’s Nav. Center

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The city of Grants Pass has made a preliminary offer to purchase a building to establish a low-barrier shelter and navigation shelter.

The city has made an offer to purchase the former Elks Lodge building on Southwest K Street, with the intent of providing the homeless with a space to seek shelter.

Mayor Sara Bristol says this location is centrally located, making it accessible to people with limited transportation, and has enough space to provide a housing shelter, and social services to help people get back on their feet.

We spoke to some residents in the area to get their thoughts on having this shelter so close to their homes.

“As long as they are to get the help, they need I would be okay with it. There are a lot of homeless people in this town that need help and something like that would be a great benefit,” said Daniel Heise.

Heise, who lives across the street from the proposed location says he has had some problems with homeless people trespassing on his property in the past.

Other neighbors expressed concern saying more homeless people in the area could put their kids at risk.

The offer still needs to be approved by the city council. They will be voting at a meeting on November 16th.