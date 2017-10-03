Miami, Fla. (WESH) – Survivors of the Pulse Nightclub attack are responding to Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre with words of support.
“I can feel it in all my wounds, it’s like reliving that morning all over again,” said survivor Tony Marrero. “All my senses and emotions are triggered just thinking of those families and friends of victims.”
“It feels all too real again,” said survivor Brandon Wolf. “My heart truly aches for the families and survivors. Their road ahead is long.”
The owner of the Pulse nightclub, Barbara Poma, said that news of the Las Vegas shooting to her back to her darkest time.
“It’s not something we get over, it’s just something we get through, and they’re not alone, even though they feel really alone, I’m sure,” Poma said.
The Director of Orlando’s LGBT Center has already reached out to community leaders in Las Vegas.
“We stand ready to support them the way they mobilized for us,” said Terry DeCarlo.
DeCarlo also worries that images and video of the shooting could trigger painful memories and reactions in Pulse survivors.
