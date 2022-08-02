Puppy reunited with owner after McKinney Fire evacuation

YREKA, Calif. – Amid the chaos the McKinney Fire has unleashed, some good news is emerging.

A puppy, alone and covered in ash, was found by a photojournalist in the wreckage and reunited with its owner.

Check out this pup’s reaction as he discovers he’s not alone.

The puppy scampered out of the debris to photojournalist Johnathan Rivas is named “Patches.”

His owner, James “Mac” Benton says as he was evacuating, he was carrying one dog to safety and thought his other dogs were following. When he escaped he saw the dogs weren’t with him.

He tried to go back, but the air was impossible to breathe.

He believed he lost four dogs to the fire, including new puppy Patches.

He then went to Yreka’s Rescue Ranch with a friend to look for their dog.

That’s when he had an emotional reunion against the odds with Patches.

Getting Patches back was a miracle.

Mac lost his home to the fire but now has hope maybe his other dogs made it.