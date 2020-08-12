Pursuit comes to an end in a Klamath Falls cemetery

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A woman was arrested in Klamath Falls after a pursuit over state lines.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said just after 12:00 a.m. on August 12, deputies were notified that the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office was chasing a Toyota 4Runner that was headed north toward Oregon at speed over 100 miles-per-hour.
As the vehicle neared Klamath Falls, local deputies disabled it using spike strips on Highway 39 near Short Road. The 4Runner hobbled a short distance to Eternal Hills Cemetery where it damaged several grave markers before finally stopping.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Sheranda Sheree Cole of Klamath Falls, was taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude, reckless driving, and a parole violation.