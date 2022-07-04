Pursuit ends in crash between White City and Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Details are being released about a police chase that ended in a crash on Highway 62.

At about 12:00 p.m. Monday, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull over a black BMW that was seen driving recklessly in the area of South Shasta Avenue.

The person driving the BMW didn’t stop for the deputy and ended up crashing into two other vehicles on Highway 62 near Dutton Road.

One suspect in the vehicle was taken into custody. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. That person was eventually apprehended.

JCSO said one crash victim was taken to a local hospital.

Both lanes of Highway 62 were closed in the area immediately following the crash. By Monday afternoon, one lane of traffic in both directions was reopened.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.