Push for peace talks continue amid continued attacks on Ukraine

(NBC) We are now rounding out three weeks of war between Russia and Ukraine in one of the largest attacks on a European nation since World War II.

Four attempts at peace talks failed between both countries in recent weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Poland, the Biden administration is signaling even more diplomacy from the commander-in-chief

Multiple sources tell NBC News the president could travel to Europe. Details aren’t finalized, but the president would focus on the war in Ukraine and reassuring allies in the region.

From striking an apartment building with sleeping civilians inside to hitting a Ukrainian military base, Russian forces continue their relentless attacks

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said, “It certainly appears as if the Russians are broadening their… their target set.”

The U.S. is working to get $200 million in supplies to Ukrainian forces, fast.

Defense officials say the country’s resistance, so far, has frustrated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kirby said, “He clearly has more than a message in mind here. He clearly has the occupation of Ukraine In mind.”

U.S. officials are concerned Russia is desperate, reaching out for military and economic aid from China. Chinese leaders called it disinformation. The State Department warns assisting Russia would be costly for them.

State department spokesperson Ned Price said, “We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses.”

As Ukrainians flee to safety, Ukraine’s president is preparing to address congress in a virtual meeting Wednesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “It will be a privilege to hear from this champion of democracy.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to again appeal for a no-fly zone or fighter jets.

U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said, “I believe that we’re gonna end up in a point where we have to basically go toe-to-toe to some version with Russia anyway. Russia is the one, let’s be clear, they’re the ones escalating this fight.”

The White House has focused on sending other defensive weapons instead. A presidential visit to Europe could follow in the coming weeks