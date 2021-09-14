Putin in isolation after members of inner circle contract COVID-19

MOSCOW, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation Tuesday after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus.
The Kremlin said Putin himself tested negative for COVID-19.
During a videoconference with government officials and members of the ruling United Russia Party, Putin said that several people in his “immediate circle” were infected with the virus, including a staff member who he was in close contact with throughout Monday.
That staffer was vaccinated and recently got “revaccinated,” Putin said, apparently referring to a third shot that Russia is offering people who were immunized more than six months ago.
During the videoconference, Putin also explained he had to cancel all of his upcoming trips.
Russian authorities have been regularly criticized for underplaying the pandemic and for rarely imposing measures to control it. Even in the face of surges in cases.
Russia’s death toll is currently running at its highest level of the pandemic, with just under 800 fatalities a day. Nevertheless, hardly any virus restrictions are currently in place.
Putin has occasionally gone to extreme lengths to protect himself from infection, despite the lack of restrictions in general.