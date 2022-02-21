Putin recognizes two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW, Russia (NBC) – Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his nation on state television, announcing that he will recognize two key regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states, which is expected to promote a major escalation in tensions in the separatist regions and possible violence.

The move comes as tens of thousands of Russian troops continue to surround Ukraine.

In his address, Putin explained to his people that modern Ukraine was created by Russia and delivered a “history lesson” on why that statement is true.

Putin also said that he believes the West will impose sanctions regardless of his actions and that Russia has the right to take retaliatory measures.

Following his speech, Putin held a signing ceremony formally recognizing the independence of the two Ukrainian breakaway regions which have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Meanwhile, President Biden continues to meet with his national security team at the White House.