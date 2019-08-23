Home
Putin responds to U.S. missile test

MOSCOW, Russia (NBC) – Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered his generals to respond in kind after a new U.S. missile test.

Last Sunday, the U.S. tested a new version of the Navy’s Tomahawk Cruise Missile.

The U.S. test comes after both the U.S. and Russia withdrew from the 1987 intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty.

The U.S. blamed Russia for its withdrawal saying Russia was violating the treaty anyway.

Friday, Putin said the U.S. is waging a propaganda campaign against Russia. He ordered the defense ministry to prepare a “symmetrical answer.”

He said the launcher the U.S. used for the test was similar to those at a U.S. missile site in Romania.

Putin has voiced concerns before over the U.S. missiles being used as focused on ground targets and not on intercepting missiles as the U.S. has explained.

