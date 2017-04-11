Putin says “outside entities” planning more strikes on Syria

Moscow, Russia, (CNN) – During a press conference on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claims outside entities–including the United States–are planning to launch more missile strikes in Syria.
Putin claims he has intelligence that “some kind of substance” will be used in Damascus and the attacks will be blamed on Syrian authorities.
On Friday, the U.S. carried out an airstrike on the Shayrat Air Base after more than 80 people were killed–including children–in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib Province.
The U.S. blames Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but the Syrian military denies responsibility.
Tensions between Russia and the U.S. have increased sharply since President Trump ordered the missile strikes.
Russia is Syria’s most powerful ally.
The Pentagon is looking for any evidence the Russian government knew about or was complicit in the chemical attack.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Russia on Tuesday for his first visit since becoming the United States’ top diplomat.
Earlier Tuesday, Tillerson said Russia must choose between its support of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and cooperating with the U.S.