Q&A phase of Senate impeachment trial begins

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – On Wednesday, the Senate impeachment trial enters a new phase. Senators will get to question White House lawyers and House managers over two days.
But the biggest question on Capitol Hill is still unanswered: whether witnesses including former national security adviser John Bolton will be allowed to testify.
So far, three Republicans have indicated they’d like to hear from witnesses. Democrats need just four of them to go forward.
Behind the scenes, there’s a heated debate over witness testimony. Democrats want to hear from former National Security Adviser John Bolton even though President Trump has already threatened to invoke executive privilege.
The New York Times reports sources say Bolton claims in an unpublished book manuscript that President Trump told him he was withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigating the Bidens. Bolton is now under attack from the president and his supporters.
President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said, “Here’s the only conclusion I can come to, and it’s a harsh one. And I feel very bad about it. He’s a backstabber.”
In a tweet, President Trump asked why didn’t John Bolton complain about this “nonsense” a long time ago?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has tried to avoid witnesses but some in his party want to call Hunter Biden.
One Red State Democrat is going against his party in saying Hunter Biden might be a relevant witness.
There will be lots of questions and answers but the big question on calling witnesses still far from settled.
Each side will get eight hours to ask questions over two days. Then the critical debate over witness testimony will begin.