Queen allows Prince Harry and wife Meghan to step back from royal duties

SANDRINGHAM, England (NBC) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth agreed to let Prince Harry and his wife Meghan live a more independent life.
The queen issued a statement following a royal family meeting at her country estate.
Prince Philip was seen leaving the estate. He, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry were also expected to attend.
The queen’s statement called the crisis talks “constructive.”
Harry and Meghan surprised the royal family and the world last week with their announcement they want to step back from some royal duties.
The queen also said Monday it had been “agreed that there will be a period of transition” when the couple will divide their time between Canada and the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth said there are still issues to be resolved but she wants it done within days.