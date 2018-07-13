Queen Elizabeth hosts President Trump

LONDON (NBC News) – Queen Elizabeth II hosted President Donald Trump for tea Friday, offering a calm closing to a contentious visit to the United Kingdom.
Earlier in the day, President Trump walked back criticism of U.K. Prime Minister Teresa May, hours after telling British tabloid “The Sun” that if May’s plan for Brexit goes forward it would “probably end” the chances of a bilateral trade agreement between the U.S. and Britain.
During a joint press conference, the president praised his relationship with Prime Minister May as “very strong,” called The Sun interview, which was recorded, “fake news” and said he still wants to make a trade deal with Britain.
Meanwhile, tens of thousands gathered in London for an anti-Trump rally.
