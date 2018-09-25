Questions surround South Carolina drownings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of one of the two women who drowned in Hurricane Florence’s floodwaters in South Carolina last week is searching for answers.
It started when two Horry County Sheriff’s deputies drove through floodwaters while transporting two mental health patients.
Authorities say Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop were the two deputies. Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton were the women.
Green’s funeral is set for Wednesday in Pennsylvania, according to her sister Donnela Green-Johnson.
Green-Johnson has listened to the police scanner traffic from that night, and she says she has many questions.
One section of the scanner traffic talks about how people will be able to breathe if they’re standing up. Green-Johnson wants to know whether the law enforcement officials on the scanner were talking about the deputies or the women.
Green-Johnson is also skeptical about whether the women were chained up. Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said last week they weren’t but part of the scanner traffic talks about getting bolt cutters to cut chains.
Green-Johnson has a strong message for Flood and Bishop.
“They left them in that van to die,” Green-Johnson said. “They drove into flood water. They went around barricades. I want them charged, and I want them convicted in a court of law. I want them never to wear another badge ever again.”
Read more: http://bit.ly/2pzm5sz