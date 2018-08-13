Questions surround stolen plane crash

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC News) – Investigators are piecing together how an airline ground agent stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane and took off Friday night from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, and later crashed on a small island.
Investigators say 29-year-old Richard Russell navigated the plane across the tarmac and onto a runway. The flight lasted 75 minutes before he died in the fiery crash.
Russell had the same broad security access that thousands of ramp workers and mechanics have.
Friends and family of Russell are stunned, calling him a man with many friends and strong faith.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2MELxXr