Quick response stops fire from spreading in the Applegate Valley

Jackson County, Ore. – Crews put a quick stop to a fire in the Applegate Valley Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District, a person driving down Highway 238 near Humbug Creek road saw smoke coming from an outbuilding.
An Applegate engine happened to be patrolling the area and arrived at the scene within minutes.
Applegate Valley Fire District was able to put out the structure fire within 15 minutes.
ODF crews assisted to assure the fire didn’t spread to nearby wildland.
ODF said as the incident serves as a reminder of how quickly vegetation is drying out. They said, “If it were not for the quick response of our partners, we could be sharing a much different ending to this story. In this case, the quick response and teamwork prevented the outbuilding fire from spreading deep into the surrounding grasses, and more importantly, the family’s home.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.