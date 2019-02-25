Home
R. Kelly appears in court to face sex abuse charges

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – R. Kelly’s attorney entered not guilty pleas Monday on the singer’s behalf.

Kelly walked into a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jail jumpsuit after spending the weekend in the city’s jail.

The Grammy Award-winning singer said little during the brief arraignment hearing, telling the judge only that his name was Robert Kelly.

Kelly was arrested Friday and charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four females, three of whom were minors.

A judge on Saturday set Kelly’s bond at one million dollars.

As of Monday morning, he has not posted bail.

