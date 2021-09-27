R. Kelly found guilty of sex trafficking, racketeering

After listening to 21-days of testimony, the jury finally got to hear closing arguments last week where prosecutors told them that the R&B star used lies and manipulation to exploit his victims.
They said the singer had a host of employees who helped him violate boys, girls and women.
Earlier testimony from some of Kelly’s former employees propped up those accusations where they admitted they were paid by the 54-year-old to look the other way.
Kelly faced over a dozen charges including racketeering and multiple violations of the Man Act which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose”.
The singer has said that he is innocent and that the alleged victims are groupies who wanted to take advantage of his fame.
After two days of deliberations, a jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty on all accounts, according to NBC News.
