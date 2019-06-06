R. Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 new charges

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) – R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in a Chicago courtroom to eleven new charges of sexual abuse.
These charges are classified as Class X felonies and are the most serious the singer has faced, with a possible sentence of up to 30 years for each count.
Aside from murder, Class X felonies are the most serious crime you can be charged within Illinois.
The new counts involve one of the same accusers cited in his indictment in February.
Kelly, who remains out on bail, will be back in court on June 26 but the trial isn’t likely to take place until next year.
Kelly’s attorney says the charges are based on the “same case, same facts, same bond and same evidence” and therefore he expects it to yield “the same results” in Kelly’s favor.”