R.V. Growers & Crafters Market temporarily closed

MEDFORD, Ore. – After one week of shelter in place orders, the Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market is now being put on hold.
Initially, after Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s executive order telling Oregonians to stay at home, the market decided to stay open with added safety measures.
But now, according to the market’s Facebook page, it will be closed starting Tuesday until April 14th in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The market said once it reopens, there will be a trained social distancing enforcement officer to ensure shoppers are following distancing guidelines.