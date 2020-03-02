R.V. Growers & Crafters Market to start outdoor season

ASHLAND, Ore. – The opening day for the outdoor season of the Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market begins Tuesday, March 3.
Vendors will be selling everything from fruits, veggies, flowers, and a whole lot more, all from right here in the Rogue Valley.
The farmers’ market will begin in Ashland at the Armory and Thursday in Medford at Hawthorne Park. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at both locations.
The Saturday market in Ashland will be open starting on May 2 and will run until October 31.
For more information and a list of vendors, visit https://rvgrowersmarket.com/