Radon threat mitigated at Griffin Creek Elementary

MEDFORD, Ore. – After testing revealed high levels of radon at some Griffin Creek Elementary School classrooms, the Medford School District said the rooms are now safe.
Radon is described by the Medford School District as a colorless, odorless, tasteless and radioactive gas. While toxic, it’s naturally occurring and can travel from soil into buildings through cracks and openings in foundations.
The Medford School District started testing for radon in 2016. Since then, 11 schools have been tested.
During October and November of 2018, five classrooms at Griffin Creek Elementary tested above EPA recommendations.
The school worked on sealing off the rooms from radon and installed a “sub-slab depressurization system.”
Subsequent re-testing during the final days of February 2019 showed radon levels in the affected classrooms were well below actionable levels.
According to the district, they’ll keep testing schools for radon.