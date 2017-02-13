Central Point man after drowns in North Umpqua River

Douglas County, Ore. – A man drowned in the North Umpqua River Sunday after he was thrown from his raft, according to police.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the drowning took place at around 2:43 p.m. along Highway 138 near milepost 32.
Deputies said a passing motorist saw a raft carrying two people overturn in some rapids. One of the men was able to get back in the raft, but the other could not. The motorist called 911 and followed the raft, directing the man in the raft to his partner in the water.
According to DCSO, the rafter was able to get to his partner and take him to shore, where “lifesaving efforts were initiated.” After emergency responders took over, the man was pronounced dead.
The deceased rafter has been identified at 38-year-old Scott James Jarrell of Central Point.
Police said both rafters were equipped with life jackets, helmets and other safety equipment.