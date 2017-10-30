Rail yard murder trial set to begin in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Jury selection got underway Monday for a Klamath Falls man charged with murder.
James Harold Forshee is accused of shooting and killing his supervisor Emery Connor.
The shooting happened in April of 2014 at the Klamath Falls rail yard on Laverne Avenue.
Investigators say the victim had been shot multiple times.
Forshee was arrested at the scene.
The jury is being chosen from a pool of over 90 potential jurors.
The trial is scheduled for 8 days.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970's. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle's job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90's as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
"The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story".
When he's not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.
Leave a Comment: