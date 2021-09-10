Rain falls on Cougar Peak Fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – The Cougar Peak Fire burning in Lake County more than doubled in size overnight. But favorable weather should work in firefighters’ favor.
The Forest Service said the Cougar Peak Fire was found at about 1:45 p.m. on September 7 approximately 15 miles northwest of Lakeview and about 1.5 miles east of Cottonwood Campground. By 4:30 p.m., it was estimated to be 60 acres in size and growing rapidly. An evening update sent out just before 10:00 p.m. put the fire at about 1,500 acres.
By noon Wednesday, fire managers estimated the fire was more than 3,200 acres in size. An update sent at about 10:00 p.m. put the fire at 20,000 acres.
Thursday night, the fire was estimated to be 37,000 acres in size with 0% containment. By Friday morning, that number skyrocketed to 83,339 acres.
After the significant activity, wetting rain fell over the area Friday morning, considerably moderating fire behavior. The favorable weather will allow firefighters to conduct more direct operations along the perimeter.
Because of erratic fire behavior, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 evacuation notices are in effect in the area.
Smoke is highly visible in the area and drivers are asked to use caution.
Visit https://www.lakecountyor.org/ for the latest evacuation map.
For more details, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7835/