Rain helps control wildfire in Southern California

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KSBY) – Heavy rains in Southern California helped douse a wildfire raging in Santa Barbara County.

The blaze dubbed the cave fire scorched over 4,000 acres this week threatening homes and causing evacuations.

Officials say the rains helped firefighters get a handle on the fire which was reportedly 20% contained Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say there are still some active hot spots but fire activity is expected to decrease as more rain falls.

No word on what caused the fire.

