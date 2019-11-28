Rain helps control wildfire in Southern California

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KSBY) – Heavy rains in Southern California helped douse a wildfire raging in Santa Barbara County.
The blaze dubbed the cave fire scorched over 4,000 acres this week threatening homes and causing evacuations.
Officials say the rains helped firefighters get a handle on the fire which was reportedly 20% contained Wednesday morning.
Firefighters say there are still some active hot spots but fire activity is expected to decrease as more rain falls.
No word on what caused the fire.