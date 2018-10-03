Rally to promote mental health awareness after Matthew Graves death

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Family and friends of Matthew Thayer Graves rallied together at the Eagle Point police department Monday night to bring awareness to mental health.
Matthew Graves was shot and killed by an Eagle Point police officer last month.
Family members say Graves suffered from Schizophrenia and hope the rally will push law enforcement to learn how to better handle situations with people who have a mental illness.
They had a sign that read, “don’t jump the gun, get educated.” The sign also read “#justiceformatt.”
“We want to bring awareness to not just the police but everybody in the world,” Kara Stewart, friend of Graves, said.
“Somebody lost their life for absolutely no reason and that’s why were here, justice for matt,” Amanda Jones, friend of Graves, said.
Friends and family were not the only ones at the rally. Those who were in support of law enforcement also showed up. One man held a sign saying “God bless our police.”
“People in our society just seem to like to rush to judgement especially about law enforcement and it’s just my opportunity to stand up and say enough,” Bruce Kelly, said.
Family and friends remember Graves to be kind, funny and giving.
The investigation on the shooting is still on going.
