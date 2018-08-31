Ramsey Canyon Fire near full containment

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Nine days after it sparked, the Ramsey Canyon Fire is now 95 percent contained.
Fire crews are currently in mop-up mode meaning they’re looking for hot spots and digging them up.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but fire officials say it was human caused.
“Not only do they investigate the origin of where the fire began, but they also try to contact people in the neighborhood and try to talk to witnesses to see what they heard and what they saw,” said Melissa Cano, Public Information Officer for Oregon Department of Forestry. “So, it’s a really in-depth process.”
Oregon Department of Forestry says the area is still under a level 1 or “be ready” evacuation, but it’s just there as a precaution and there is no immediate threat to the community.
Amanda Rose is a Multi-Media Journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University, earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. Amanda is a Los Angeles native but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest. She’s passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system. In her spare time, Amanda loves being outdoors, going on road trips and watching Hitchcock classics.