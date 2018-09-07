Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Rapper Mac Miller was found dead of a possible drug overdose at his Los Angeles Home Friday, NBC News reports.
Miller spoke about his problems with addiction in the past, but was experiencing an upswing in his career after the release of his fifth album, “Swimming.”
Miller had recently gone through a high-profile breakup with Ariana Grande and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Born Malcolm McCormick, Miller reportedly taught himself to play a number of instruments at a young age, switching to rap in high school.
A year after his first mixtape earned him a record contract, his first album, “Blue Slide Park,” earned a number one on the Billboard 200 chart.
Mac Miller was 26 years old.