Rare history book now on display at Douglas County Museum

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A piece of Southern Oregon history is now available at Douglas County Museum.

Lone Rock Free State, a book published by LaVola J. Bakken in 1970, details the history of the North Umpqua area surrounding Glide, Oregon.

It served as an almanack of sorts for the residents of Douglas County. And before it came to the museum, it was getting pretty hard to find.

Matt Hill, President of the Douglas County Museum Foundation, said “I started buying copies just to have to be able to give to my children and so on. And then realized that they were becoming increasingly difficult to find on even on the internet. And they were becoming increasingly expensive, and so that’s kind of where the discussion about republication started.”

Fortunately, you can now read the little green book (as it’s dubbed) yourself.

The Douglas County Museum was given permission by LaVola’s relatives to make reprints available for purchase.

Hill added, “I’m eternally grateful for the author of the book, the Bakkens family, her sons and her granddaughter for giving the Douglas County Museum foundation the ability to reprint the book. And for the revenue to stay with the museum. It’s really a lasting legacy.”

The Douglas County Museum is on 123 museum drive in Roseburg. The gift shop where you can buy Lone Rock Free State and the museum are both open seven days a week.

All proceeds from the book sales will benefit the museum.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.