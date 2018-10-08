Rare polio-like illness on the rise

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (KARE) – Six children from Minnesota have been diagnosed with a rare but potentially severe condition that causes weakness or even paralysis in the arms and legs.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the six cases have been classified as Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) and were reported in children under 10 years old, living in the Twin Cities, central Minnesota and northeastern Minnesota.
Quinton Hill, 7, from Lakeville is one of those six confirmed cases.
“It’s been very scary,” his father James says. “There’s not much that can be done and as a parent that’s very difficult to deal with.”
Quinton has lost a lot of the strength in his left arm, along with some weakness in his legs and neck.
“Just to have him lift his head up a bit more to look to the side was a blessing, because we didn’t know if that was coming back,” Hill explains.
Read more: https://kare11.tv/2pEZxqm