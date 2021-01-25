Ray’s Food Place now employee-owned

MEDFORD, Ore. – The parent company of Ray’s Food Place is now employee-owned.
C&K Market started in 1956 with one market in Brookings. Now, the chain has over 38 stores in Oregon and California operating as Ray’s Food Place, Shop Smart, and C&K Market.
This January, the chain of independent grocery stores completed a transaction to become 100% employee-owned. This means workers can receive retirement benefits linked to C&K Market’s future equity value.
“At our core, we’re a community grocery store that proudly serves its neighbors,” said Karl Wissmann, president and CEO of C&K Market. “We tailor what we offer to meet the needs of each community we serve. That commitment continues through our Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), which allows us to maintain our independence and lets employees benefit from our success.”
Store meetings to introduce the plan to employees will happen soon.