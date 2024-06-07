Razor, bay clam harvesting closures extended due to shellfish poisoning

OREGON COAST – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife along with the state agriculture department are extending the closures for razor and bay clam harvesting to the entire Oregon coast.

The closure, which impacts both recreational and commercial fisheries, is a result of what the agency calls historically high levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP).

NBC5 News first reported closures along the coast back in May after mussels with high levels of the natural marine biotoxin made at least 20 people sick.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture will continue to test for the toxin two times each month as the weather and tides allow. Once two consecutive tests come back with lowered levels an area may be reopened.

Current harvest closures and openings:

All razor clamming is now closed from the Washington border to the California border for high levels of PSP.

All bay clamming is closed from the Washington border to the California border for high levels of PSP. This includes all clam species in the bays.

All mussel harvesting remains closed coastwide for elevated levels of PSP.

Crab harvesting remains open along the entire Oregon coast.

The ODA has also closed these commercial fisheries:

Tillamook Bay: oysters.

Netarts Bay: oysters.

Umpqua bay: oysters.

Coastwide: razor clams and bay clams

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.