RC vehicle rules in Medford parks up for review

MEDFORD, Ore. — You could soon be able to fly your drone in Medford parks without breaking the rules.
Right now, operating any remote controlled vehicle in a city park, whether it’s in the air or on the ground, is not allowed.
Changes to the BMX track in Bear Creek Park by people using RC cars led to the rule being put in place several years ago.
A resident recently approached the Medford Parks and Rec commission about the policy.
Parks and Rec tell us it plans on reviewing the rules around remote control vehicles sometime soon.