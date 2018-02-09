All RCC campuses evacuated after threat

MEDFORD, Ore. – All Rogue Community College campuses were evacuated and closed after the school received an emailed threat. RCC tweeted the following at 12:04 p.m. on February 9:
“RCC is evacuating all campuses immediately due to a threat received via email. RCC received a threat today from a person claiming to be an RCC student. Law enforcement and security have been notified. Out of an abundance of caution, all people are asked to stay away from campus.”
The neighboring Medford library building will be closed out of an abundance of caution.
NBC5 News is working to confirm more details about this breaking story. This article will be updated when new information becomes available.