RCC debuts Dental Hygiene Program, application window open

JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – Rogue Community College (RCC) is now accepting applications for its new Dental Hygiene Program.

RCC says following a comprehensive review it just received accreditation for the program from the Commission on Dental Accreditation or CODA.

“We’re excited to offer this new opportunity for students in Southern Oregon,” said Carmen Mons, RCC Dental Programs Director. “This accreditation affirms the quality of education RCC provides and allows us to meet the growing demand for skilled dental professionals.”

Students enrolled in the Dental Hygiene Program will receive a two-year associate’s degree upon successful completion. Additionally, under the accreditation six courses from RCC’s Dental Assistant certification program can be transferred to the new Dental Hygiene Program.

Applications for the fall quarter are open now and will close on August 26 at 11:59 p.m. or until the program reaches capacity.

More information can be found on the RCC Dental Hygiene Program webpage.

