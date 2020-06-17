Home
RCC enrollment down for summer, up for Fall

RCC enrollment down for summer, up for Fall

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Not as many students are registering for Rogue Community College this summer.

But that’s not the case for the Fall.

RCC says enrollment is down 8 percent compared to this time last summer.

But Fall term enrollment is actually up, 1 point 4 percent.

RCC says it may be because students are choosing to stay local and save money for the Fall term to see what happens with the pandemic.

Classes will be online for the summer quarter with only nursing and emergency medical services using labs on campus.

You can register for summer and Fall term right now on RCC’s website.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »