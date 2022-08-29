RCC holding ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Science Education Center

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Rogue Community College is holding a ribbon cutting at its new Science Education Center.

The new teaching space at the Redwood Campus in Grants Pass gives students an extra 17,000 square feet for science-based higher education.

The official ribbon cutting will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 39.

RCC President Randy Webber Weber will serve as a keynote speaker.

A guided tour of the new building will follow.

There will also be a wildlife interaction station provided by Wildlife Images and puppy petting at the Dogs for Better Lives station.

RCC invites everyone in the community to come check it out.

Open House information may be found by calling 541-956-7217 or online at: www.roguecc.edu/openHouse.