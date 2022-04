MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Community College’s Board of Education has unanimously approved keeping tuition rates steady for the upcoming academic year.

The rate will stay at $120 per credit.

The only changes that have been made are the approval of some small fee increases in specific programs like nursing.

RCC President Cathy Kemper Pelle said, “We know that the impacts of COVID continue to affect our students’ budgets and holding tuition steady helps them financially in realizing their academic goals.”