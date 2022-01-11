RCC offers free dental x-rays

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Do you need dental x-rays? If you qualify, students in the dental assistant program at Rogue Community College may take them for free.

RCC has a radiology lab that requires students to take full-mouth sets of x-rays during winter term.

Getting them done at a dentist typically costs up to $200 dollars.

Appointments are available through March 18 at the Table Rock Campus in White City.

Qualifying patients:

must have at least 24 fully erupted teeth (visible and present in the mouth);

be at least 18 years old;

be eligible for a full-mouth X-ray (this usually means that you have NOT had a full-mouth X-ray within the last 3 years).

For questions or appointments, email [email protected] or call 541-956-73-70.