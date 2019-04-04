RCC offers trucking school as shortage of truck drivers grows

WHITE CITY, Ore.– Rogue Community College has been offering a truck driving certification class for more than a decade. Now, with more drivers retiring or leaving the industry, the program is working to bring more qualified workers into the field.
The American Trucking Association currently estimates a shortage of about 60,000 drivers across the country. By 2026, that number could be around 175,000.
At RCC’s Table Rock Campus though, instructors are trying to help get more students interested in a career as a professional driver. While there are the common stereotypes associated with drivers, the 5-week course focuses on creating qualified drivers.
“Not everyone is considering it but many companies offer healthcare benefits and you can find local driving that doesn’t take you away for long periods,” said Kenton Gould, training service coordinator for RCC.
On average, truck drivers make anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 driving locally. That number is even higher if you’re logging miles across several states.
The course is offered year-round with two classes available each term. If you would like to learn more or how to sign up you can visit RCC’s website.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.