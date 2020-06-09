RCC set to hold commencement online this year

MEDFORD, Ore.– Rogue Community College will be streaming this year’s commencement online.
The event is scheduled for this Saturday at 1 p.m. The school made the decision to protect students and their families.
A pre-recorded ceremony followed by student speakers will be broadcast on Youtube and Facebook Live. Students are asked to submit photos of themselves which will appear onscreen next to their names. Some 538 graduates will receive degrees this year.
To view commencement at its scheduled time, go to www.roguecc.edu/commencement, or just visit the RCC Facebook page at the scheduled streaming time and join the celebration.
The GED graduation will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook. The event will be on Friday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. To join the GED graduation, visit www.roguecc.edu/GEDgraduation or visit the RCC Facebook page at the scheduled time.
