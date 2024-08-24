RCC students facing hardship after delayed financial aid payments

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some students enrolled this summer at Rogue Community College say they are facing hardships due to delays in financial aid distribution, and say the college has been negligent and unclear in what they’re doing to fix it.

According to two students in RCC’s nursing program aid disbursements are multiple weeks late, and their classmates are facing overwhelming financial stress.

They say payments were supposed to go out in early August, but after an update to RCC‘s website caused delays, none of their classmates have received funds or much information from the college.

Many students, especially those in nursing, take out personal loans to cover the cost of living, meaning some are paying interest on money they haven’t received.

“Students not only use financial aid to pay for the tuition and the books, but it’s also to supplement living.” nursing student Sara Vaughn told NBC 5 news.

And to buy groceries, and to buy gas, so we can then go to class and learn and try and better ourselves. We’re just a bunch of nursing students trying our hardest.

Students are asking for answers from the college, saying many are resorting to food banks as bills like rent and utilities come due.

We reached out to Rogue Community College for answers Friday, we haven’t heard back.

