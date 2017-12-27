Re-purposing furniture for a cause

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local organization is changing the way it handles some donations to help keep trash from going to the landfill.
Habitat for Humanity and the Department of Environmental Quality are joining forces, hoping to teach people how to re-purpose and reuse items.
Ron McKinley with Habitat for Humanity said the program focuses a lot on “up-cycling.” He described one particular project: “Well right now it’s a bookcase. But if it was in bad condition we can take it, repaint it, redo it… Make it into a child’s playhouse, or a play kitchen, or a kitchen cabinet.”
Habitat for Humanity will focus on educating people about re-using items this year. The program is being paid for with a $45,000 DEQ grant.