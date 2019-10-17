Real estate agent warns others of rental scams

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local realtor is warning people about the dangers of rental scams. For RE/MAX Integrity Real Estate Agent Elle Powell, she said three of her homes have been listed with untrustworthy information. She tells NBC5 News shes received more than a dozen calls this week asking if some listings are legitimate.
“It looks just like a regular home on Craigslist available for rent,” Powell said.
Powell said she usually sees scams like this when there’s a shortage of rentals available. She said in most times scammers are targeting vacant homes.
“Its always been common,” Powell said. “In the last ten months or so there’s been an uptick in it.”
“Scammers are good,” Lt. Mike Budreau of Medford Police Department. “I mean they go to great lengths to come up for a great believable story.”
MPD said scams like these have been in the valley for years. They say if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.
“The number one thing is to report to both to the police department and to Craigslist or wherever someone saw the ad cause it needs to get removed ASAP,” Budreau said.
“I would advise people to walk through the home first, verify the person has a key and that you can get in,” Powell said.
Police said never wire money. It’s best to meet the landlord in person and see the rental first. Police also advise using public data to research the property.
