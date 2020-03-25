Real estate companies adjusting to coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local real estate companies are relieved they aren’t affected by the governor’s stay at home order.
Medford realtor Elle Powell says her business always relied on technology but is now using it more frequently to protect buyers, sellers, and agents.
She says many of her clients are from out of state and it’s easy to do virtual tours of homes.
Klamath Falls broker, Randy L. Shaw, says he’s still meeting with clients but is taking necessary precautions.
Both Powell and Shaw are thankful the governor’s order didn’t remove real estate as an ‘essential’ business.
“That could be devastating and I think to the whole state economically,” said Shaw, Owner and Principal Broker at Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty. “And I’m not going to subscribe to the theory that we can make this free fall and hit the bottom and jump right up and take off.”
Shaw and Powell say they’re adapting to the times and can still run their businesses successfully without meeting clients in person.
They say things are still business as usual and now is still a good time to buy or sell a home.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.